Fire breaks out in Rohini court

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a room adjacent to the judges’ chamber on the second floor of the Rohini district and sessions court on Wednesday, with officials saying that nobody was injured and that the fire was doused in some hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding a fire at Rohini courtroom number 210 (on the second floor) was received at around 11.10am, after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The fire started from an air-conditioner in the room near the judges’ chamber. However, no injuries took place in this incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, the North Delhi Lawyers’ Association said that such incidents of fire in court premises are very frightening for petitioners, advocates and judges. “There is an urgent need to pay special attention towards the fire safety in courts, which is not taken care of by the authorities,” the association said in a statement.