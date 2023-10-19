Fire breaks out in warehouse basement in Delhi’s Shahdara

A fire broke out in the basement of an air-conditioning compressor repair warehouse in Gandhi Nagar market in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Thursday morning, officials of Delhi Fire Services said, adding the blaze was doused within 20-30 minutes.

A fire broke out in the basement of an air-conditioning compressor repair warehouse in Gandhi Nagar market (Twitter.PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Geeta Colony fire station officer said they received a call regarding a fire at 9:05am from Pushta Road in Gandhi Nagar, following which fire tenders were pressed into service.

“The fire broke out in the basement of the building where machines were kept. Four fire tenders were pressed into service, and it took 20-30 minutes to control the blaze,” said the official, adding no one was injured in the incident.

“A major tragedy could have occurred if we had not reached on time,” he said.

Meanwhile, a major fire was reported in three furniture stores in the Kirti Nagar area of West Delhi on Wednesday night.

Delhi Fire Service officials said they received a call about the blaze in the furniture shop in Block 2 around 6.30pm, and a total of 17 fire tenders were pressed into duty to douse the flames.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said a short circuit could be the reason for the blaze.

“A PCR call was received at Kirti Nagar police station at 6.32pm. Fire tenders doused the flames completely, and no casualty has been reported. We have started an assessment of damages and recording the statement of shop owners,” a senior police official said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON