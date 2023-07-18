Delhi forest dept team formed for snakes in flood-hit areas

As floodwater recedes from Delhi neighbourhoods along the Yamuna, residents returning to their homes are facing an issue more pressing than the mud and silt that the river left behind — the presence of snakes in their homes.

A flooded underpass near Yamuna Bazar on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Prashant Sharma, a resident of Yamuna Bazar in north Delhi, said he was removing sludge from his house when he saw a large snake slithering inside. “I just ran away. I returned after 30 minutes and the snake was gone,” said Sharma, adding that his family was currently living in a relief camp.

Manish Kumar, another resident of Yamuna Bazar, added, “People are scared because the snakes pose risks to their lives.”

Forest minister Gopal Rai said he has asked the forest department to establish a rapid response team to address concerns regarding snakes. The department has issued a helpline number, 1800118600, to assist the public. To be sure, experts have said that Delhi has around 40 species of snakes out of which only two — common cobra and common krait — are venomous.

“Due to the floods, snakes are also experiencing problems and are looking for a safety. There have been reports of snakes being found close to the relief camps, for which the forest department has been directed to take action. Guidelines for forming a rapid response team have been given,” Rai said.

The minister asked the people not to panic and call the helpline numbers when they spot snakes. “After people call the helpline number, a team from the wildlife department will promptly visit the location, capture the snake, and release it in a secure environment,” Rai said.

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and co-founder, Wildlife SOS, said around 300 calls of snakes sighting were received by his organisation from flood-affected areas and his teams have rescued around 70 snakes. “Only two of the 40 species found in Delhi are venomous — common cobra and common krait. The rest of the species are non-venomous and harmless. People should try not to panic or trouble the snake,” said Satyanarayan.

