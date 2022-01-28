Flyovers, underpasses in plan to smoothen west Delhi snarl hot spot

The state Public Works Department (PWD) plans to build two one-way flyovers, two underpasses for two-wheelers, three slip roads, widen a rail overbridge, build two foot overbridges, footpaths, as well as a non-motorised vehicle lane in a series of major interventions to curb snarls around west Delhi’s Peeragarhi intersection -- identified as a congestion hot spot by a Supreme Court monitoring committee in 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior PWD official aware of the matter said a 3.6-km-long corridor on Rohtak Road (NH10) -- between Jwalapuri signal to Jwala Heri signal -- along the Metro’s Green Line is just 60 metres wide, and has four signals - at Jwalapuri, Mandir Road, Peeragarhi intersection and Jwala Heri.

“The road is not wide enough to accommodate the heavy traffic on the stretch, which is surrounded by industrial areas on one side, including Udyog Nagar, Mundka and Mangolpuri, and residential areas such as Paschim Vihar on the other. Four traffic intersections on a short corridor add to the congestion,” the official said, asking not to be named.

What adds to the congestion at Peeragarhi junction is heavy pedestrian movement, on-street parking, presence of multiple banquet halls, and unhindered incoming traffic on the signal-free corridor from Vikaspuri to Wazirabad joining the rush.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The corridor provides a free ride on the stretch, but the narrow Mangolpuri railway overbridge (ROB) on the northern side of the Peeragarhi junction, is a bottleneck,” said the official. The agency now plans to add three lanes on either side of the Mangolpuri ROB on Outer Ring Road to de-clutter the congestion point.

The PWD official said the agency has planned interventions on all sides of the main junction to ensure a lasting solution to the area’s persistent traffic problem.

At the main junction, the agency will provide slip roads for traffic heading from Mangolpuri towards Punjabi Bagh; for vehicles from Punjabi Bagh towards Vikaspuri; and from Nangloi towards Vikaspuri, the official said.

Two one-way flyovers at Mandir Road-Rohtak Road intersection are on the drawing board, and two one-way underpasses for two-wheelers will be built near the Jwala Heri traffic signal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The flyovers, each 600-metre-long and 20-metre-wide, will be built over Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Road... The two underpasses will each be 120-metres-wide, with a U-turn radius of 13 metres. Each lane would be of 6.6m width and it will only be meant for movement of light motor vehicles. Those going to Jwala Heri from NH-10 will not have to wait at the signal,” the official said.

The transit corridor proposal also takes into account improving pedestrian access through two foot overbridges near Peeragarhi junction, table-top zebra crossings and 2.5-metre-wide footpaths along the 3.6km corridor.

“Each FOB will land near green belts which will be separated from traffic lanes through boulders and railings. A non-motorised vehicle lane of 2.5 metres has also been proposed which will also help in prevent jaywalking,” the official added. The plan makes provision of rainwater harvesting tanks under flyover and soft-areas on traffic islands which will be used in growing greenery on metro pillars and piers. HT has seen a copy of the plan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior PWD official said the budgetary constraints induced by the pandemic has delayed the implementation of the plan, which is now likely to be initiated in next financial year. While the Delhi government had initially set aside ₹20 crore to start the project this year, the budget was later cut to ₹20 lakh in the revised allocation, according to a senior PWD official.

The budget for PWD projects has been cut by ₹471.3 crore in 2021-22 as the government turned its attention to spending on more crucial projects to help combat the pandemic, the official said.

Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning in the School of Planning and Architecture, said the NH10 corridor has a mix of industrial and residential traffic due to a common access. He said the PWD should learn from Delhi-Meerut expressway, and segregate the commercial traffic, otherwise the revamp will not have he desired impact. He said since a large number of cyclists use this road, separate arrangement for non-motorised lanes should be ensured. “Segregation of industrial traffic will also lead to reduction in accidents. The stretch is nightmare during night,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}