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Food court planned at Kashmere Gate ISBT for commuter ease

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) plans to develop a multi-cuisine food court at the inter state bus terminal (ISBT) in Kashmere Gate, aiming to improve commuter amenities at one of the Capital’s busiest transit hubs

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:50 am IST
By Snehil Sinha, New Delhi
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The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) plans to develop a multi-cuisine food court at the inter state bus terminal (ISBT) in Kashmere Gate, aiming to improve commuter amenities at one of the Capital’s busiest transit hubs.

The proposal aims to improve commuter amenities at one of the Capital’s busiest transit hubs (HT Archive)

According to an expression of interest (EOI) issued by the corporation, empty commercial space within the ISBT complex will be licensed for the development and operation of a food court with multiple counters and seating facilities. The move comes in response to the absence of designated seating spaces for passengers to eat while waiting for buses across ISBTs in Delhi.

Officials said the initiative is part of DTIDC’s plans to enhance commuter convenience while also generating non-fare revenue through better utilisation of available infrastructure.

“The objective is to provide value-added services to passengers by creating dedicated food spaces within the terminal, while also ensuring sustainable revenue generation,” a DTIDC official said.

ISBT Kashmere Gate, which witnesses heavy daily footfall of commuters, visitors and staff, has been identified as a suitable location for such a facility due to its connectivity and passenger volume, the official added. The food court is expected to cater to diverse food preferences, with options ranging from Indian to international cuisines, along with beverages and quick-service outlets.

 
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