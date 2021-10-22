On petitioner’s ‘forced vaccination’ plea, HC seeks response from Delhi govt, education department

A single-judge bench of the Delhi high court on Friday sought response from the Delhi government and its education department on a petition filed with the court, challenging an order directing all teachers, teaching in schools across the national capital, to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by October 15, or be barred from reporting for duty. The bench has sought response from the Union health ministry and a city school as well.

Justice Rekha Palli directed the respondents to reply on a plea filed by a teacher at the school. In his plea, the petitioner argued that since allopathic treatment taken by him to cure a hand disorder led to impotency, he should not be “forced” by the respondents to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Additionally, he sought quashing of a circular dated August 9, and two circulars dated September 29--all published by the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government--thus declaring them “illegal,” “arbitrary” and “not in consonance with the Constitution of India.”

Also informing the court that he contracted the viral illness at the peak of the second wave, in April, the petitioner sought a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the “mental harassment” meted out to him.

The circulars issued on September 29 make it mandatory for teachers to get inoculated against Covid-19, or be disallowed from attending schools. Also, as per the order, teachers’ absence will be treated as them being “on leave.”

The directions were issued in the wake of the reopening of schools in the city, with physical lectures resuming for those in classes 9-12 from September 1. A decision on the resumption of schools for other classes was expected after Dussehra, which was observed on October 15.

