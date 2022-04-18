Forensic team at Jahangirpuri clash site, begins probe in Delhi violence

A forensic team on Monday reached the Jahangirpuri clash site to probe the violence that took place in Delhi during a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, news agency ANI reported. The team could be seen taking photographs and collecting samples as evidence for further probe.

The Delhi Police has been carrying out drone patrolling, intensive rooftop surveillance in sensitive areas amid deployment of additional forces and meetings with Aman (peace) committee members to maintain law and order in the city two days after several people, including cops, were injured in the Jahangirpuri clashes.

“A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control,” police officials told news agency PTI. So far, 23 accused have been arrested by the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, a letter petition has also been filed before the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana urging him to take suo motu cognizance of the Jahangirpuri violence.

Advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa has asked the Supreme Court to exercise its “epistolary jurisdiction and constitute a committee headed by a sitting judge of the top court, to conduct an impartial probe into the violence.” The letter reportedly stated that the "Delhi Police investigation so far, has been partial, communal and directly shielding perpetrators of the violence."

Apart from the national capital, nearly 140 people have also been arrested so far in connection with incidents of clashes in three states - Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka - in the recent incidents of violence.

(With inputs from ANI)

