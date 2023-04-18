Woman killed by ex-caretaker over financial dispute in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh

A 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death while her husband was injured after they were attacked by a former caretaker and her husband in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Saturday night. Their minor daughter escaped the attack by hiding in the kitchen, police said, adding the suspects have been arrested.

Police said Akash allegedly attacked Sonia with a knife. When Praveen tried to save her, he too was attacked and severely injured. (Representative image/iStockphoto)

According to police, the attack was the result of a financial dispute between the couple--Sonia and Praveen--and the suspects. The couple lived with their 15-year-old daughter in Shalimar Bagh. Praveen runs a catering business.

Police identified the suspects by their first names as Shweta and her husband Akash, and said that the initial inquiry revealed that Sonia suffered a slipped disc a few months ago and hired Shweta as a caretaker. However, Shweta was terminated from the job in February this year.

The police said they are trying to ascertain what the exact financial dispute was and in what circumstances the woman was sacked.

On Saturday evening, the couple allegedly went to Sonia’s home. Police said Akash allegedly attacked Sonia with a knife. When Praveen tried to save her, he too was attacked and severely injured. “The girl, who was in the kitchen at that time, rushed out on hearing cries and saw her parents being attacked. It is likely that the suspects planned to kill the girl too, but she survived by hiding in the kitchen,” said a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named.

Shweta and Akash allegedly escaped on their motorcycle after the attack. They, however, met with an accident soon after.

Police rushed them to a hospital and placed them in custody on learning of the attack. They have been booked for murder and attempt to murder and are being questioned, said the police.

While Praveen is undergoing treatment at a hospital, their minor daughter is helping police gather evidence.