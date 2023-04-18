Home / Cities / Delhi News / Woman killed by ex-caretaker over financial dispute in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh

Woman killed by ex-caretaker over financial dispute in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The police said they are trying to ascertain what the exact financial dispute was and in what circumstances the woman was sacked

A 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death while her husband was injured after they were attacked by a former caretaker and her husband in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Saturday night. Their minor daughter escaped the attack by hiding in the kitchen, police said, adding the suspects have been arrested.

Police said Akash allegedly attacked Sonia with a knife. When Praveen tried to save her, he too was attacked and severely injured. (Representative image/iStockphoto)
Police said Akash allegedly attacked Sonia with a knife. When Praveen tried to save her, he too was attacked and severely injured. (Representative image/iStockphoto)

According to police, the attack was the result of a financial dispute between the couple--Sonia and Praveen--and the suspects. The couple lived with their 15-year-old daughter in Shalimar Bagh. Praveen runs a catering business.

Police identified the suspects by their first names as Shweta and her husband Akash, and said that the initial inquiry revealed that Sonia suffered a slipped disc a few months ago and hired Shweta as a caretaker. However, Shweta was terminated from the job in February this year.

The police said they are trying to ascertain what the exact financial dispute was and in what circumstances the woman was sacked.

On Saturday evening, the couple allegedly went to Sonia’s home. Police said Akash allegedly attacked Sonia with a knife. When Praveen tried to save her, he too was attacked and severely injured. “The girl, who was in the kitchen at that time, rushed out on hearing cries and saw her parents being attacked. It is likely that the suspects planned to kill the girl too, but she survived by hiding in the kitchen,” said a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named.

Shweta and Akash allegedly escaped on their motorcycle after the attack. They, however, met with an accident soon after.

Police rushed them to a hospital and placed them in custody on learning of the attack. They have been booked for murder and attempt to murder and are being questioned, said the police.

While Praveen is undergoing treatment at a hospital, their minor daughter is helping police gather evidence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accident attack custody february hospital husband kitchen knife motorcycle murder police shalimar bagh treatment + 11 more
accident attack custody february hospital husband kitchen knife motorcycle murder police shalimar bagh treatment + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out