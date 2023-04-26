ED case: Court to pronounce order on Sisodia’s bail on April 28

A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned to April 28 the pronouncement of order on the bail application filed by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case in connection to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy 2021-22.

Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. (ANI)

Deferring the matter, special judge MK Nagpal said that the order was not ready.

Sisodia, who is at present lodged in the Tihar jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9. He moved the bail application in the money laundering case on March 21.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court, after hearing the submissions of both the parties, reserved the orders on the bail application on April 18.

During the hearings, Sisodia had argued that no offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was made out as neither are there any allegations nor is there any material evidence to show that he acquired, concealed, or used the proceeds of crime.

Senior advocates Dayan Krishnan and Vivek Jain, appearing for Sisodia, also questioned the validity of the statements given by the officials, and refuted the arguments regarding the destruction of evidence and tampering of witnesses.

On its part, ED alleged that Sisodia is one of the key conspirators in the formulation and implementation of the policy and is also one of the key people involved in creating the ecosystem for the creation, dissemination, and transfer of the proceeds of crime.

The agency also pointed out that there have been variations from the recommendations given by the Expert Committee without any consultation with the Group of Ministers (GoM).

ED also submitted that the federal agency has evidence to show that Sisodia also got emails planted regarding the GoM report showing fake public approval to the policy. They agency had also refuted the arguments regarding the validity of statements given by the officials

Sisodia’s judicial custody ends on April 29,when he will be produced before the city court.

The leader was also arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26 for alleged corruption in the case. On March 31, the city court dismissed the bail application moved by Sisodia in CBI case on the ground that releasing him at this stage could hamper the ongoing investigation. The order has been challenged by Sisodia and is pending before the Delhi High Court.

On Tuesday, CBI filed a second charge sheet in the case, naming the jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader for the first time.