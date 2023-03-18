Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain to move transfer application in ED case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday told a city court that he is filing an application for transfer of trial in the money laundering case, which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The counsel appearing for Jain while seeking adjournment in the main case informed the court that they are going to file the application for transfer of the ED case. The court was also informed that an application of transfer of the CBI trial, regarding disproportionate asset, is pending before the district and sessions judge.

Earlier, ED had moved an application to transfer the case to another judge. The principal district and sessions judge had transferred the case and the said order was then challenged before the Delhi high court where the order of transfer was affirmed. The high court order was then challenged before the Supreme Court, but was later withdrawn.

The case is based on a 2017 first information report (FIR) lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. The ED has accused him of amassing disproportionate income and having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him and where he was holding shares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to ED, Jain transferred money to Kolkata through the hawala channel and got it back from dummy companies in the form of accommodation entries, even though he could not show the source of the money received.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed an application filed by Vaibhav Jain, another accused in the money laundering case, seeking interim bail.

Jain had moved an application seeking interim bail to attend a function at a relative’s place, saying that he is the only son in the family and there would be certain ceremonies which would be needed to be carried out by him.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain appearing for ED opposed the interim bail application stating that the application should have been filed before the Delhi high court where the regular bail application is pending.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court after hearing the arguments of the counsels dismissed the interim bail application.