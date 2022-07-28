Four held with fake travel papers at Delhi airport
New Delhi: Four men have been nabbed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for trying to travel to Sharjah using suspected forged documents.
CISF said the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 5 pm, when the movement and activities of the four men was found to be suspicious by their surveillance and intelligence team. They were bound for Sharjah by an Air Arabia flight which was scheduled to take-off at 6:35 pm, however they were intercepted prior to the boarding process by their personnel.
“On enquiry on where they were headed, for what purpose they were travelling and regarding their identity documents in general, they did not reply satisfactorily,” said a CISF official, stating that while they were all carrying Indian passports, their mobile phones were also checked due to suspicion.
“On checking their belongings, including their mobile phones, a soft copy of a Bangladeshi passport was discovered on one of the phones and it appeared the remaining passports could also have been faked,” the CISF official added, stating that while their Indian passports showed they were belonging to Jharkhand and Bihar, the discovery of the soft copy of a Bangladeshi passport may indicate otherwise.
All four passengers have been handed over to immigration for further action and checks, CISF added.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics