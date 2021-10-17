Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Free Wi-Fi on all stations on Delhi Metro Yellow Line
delhi news

Free Wi-Fi on all stations on Delhi Metro Yellow Line

The Delhi Metro said it is working with a technology consortium to introduce free WiFi inside trains
A train on the Delhi Metro Yellow Line. (PTI)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Commuters will now be able to access free high-speed internet at all the Metro stations on the Yellow Line (connecting Huda City Centre and Samaypur Badli), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Sunday.

“This service, coinciding with the start of festival season, is launched on the Yellow Line, which has 37 Metro stations and runs mostly underground through one of the most congested parts of Delhi — covering outer and north Delhi through central and south Delhi and finally Gurugram. More than 330 access points have been installed at these 37 stations to provide uninterrupted internet access to commuters,” the DMRC said in a statement.

They added, “This high-speed free Wi-Fi service will especially prove to be a boon to students travelling to and from the north campus of the Delhi University.”

The DMRC said it is also working with a technology consortium to introduce the free WiFi facility inside trains.

Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications) of the DMRC said that the facility is already operational in the network’s Blue Line (connecting Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) and the Airport Express Line.

