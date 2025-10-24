Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘Friendship not licence to rape’: Delhi HC denies anticipatory bail plea

    Published on: Oct 24, 2025 3:36 AM IST
    By Shruti Kakkar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    The verdict was delivered by a bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on October 17. (HT Archive)
    The verdict was delivered by a bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on October 17. (HT Archive)

    In his petition before the high court, the man contended that the two were friends and that their relationship was consensual

    New Delhi

    Friendship cannot be construed as a licence to rape, confine, or assault a woman repeatedly, the Delhi High Court has held while denying anticipatory bail to a man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. The man had contended that they were in a consensual relationship.

    The verdict was delivered by a bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on October 17 while dealing with the man’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him under various provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rape and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    In the FIR, the 17-year-old victim alleged that the man had been residing in her neighbourhood for the past three to four years. She said he befriended her on Instagram, called her to meet him, took her to his friend’s house, where he allegedly physically and sexually assaulted her, confined her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the same to anyone.

    In his petition before the high court, the man contended that the two were friends and that their relationship was consensual. He alleged that the victim had admitted that the FIR was registered following a dispute between their families, and the FIR was lodged 11 days after the alleged incident.

    The Delhi Police, represented by additional public prosecutor Naresh Kumar Chahar, opposed the petition, asserting that the allegations against the man were serious in nature.

    Rejecting the man’s contention, the court said in its verdict, “The contention on behalf of the applicant that the applicant and the complainant were friends and therefore, it could be a case of consensual relationship, cannot be accepted by this Court, since even if the parties concerned were friends, friendship does not give any license to the applicant to rape the victim repeatedly, confine her in his friend’s house and beat her mercilessly, as prima facie disclosed by the complainant in her statement recorded under Section 183 of BNSS, duly corroborated by the medical records.”

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/‘Friendship Not Licence To Rape’: Delhi HC Denies Anticipatory Bail Plea
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes