From Tambola to Ludo: #WeekendCurfew scene just got exciting!

Society residents plan virtual Tambola, Ludo, among other games to keep people engaged during these tough times.
Many society groups and Residents’ Welfare Associations are reviving their game sessions that had become a hit during the last Covid-19 wave.
Updated on Jan 15, 2022 07:27 PM IST
ByAnjuri Nayar Singh, New Delhi

As you wonder how to keep yourself upbeat while you stay indoors during the weekend curfew and wait for the number of Covid-19 cases to come down again, here’s some inspo from your neighbouring societies. Utilising the time to interact with each other on a playful note, many society groups and Residents’ Welfare Associations are reviving their game sessions that had become a hit during the last two Covid-19 waves too.

From Tambola to Ludo, there are quite a few options that are adding thrill to the otherwise boring evenings. “In our Attraction Family Group, we’ve started virtual Tambola and Ludo sessions. We have reserved the slot from 5pm to 6pm, but if the curfew continues for longer, we might start a late night slot too,” says Shikha Ahuja, a resident of Shalimar Bagh.

Explaining how they play virtually, among the society members, Ahuja adds: “For Ludo, we make different chat rooms on an online app, which is accessible for four players to play at a time. For Tambola, we have a WhatsApp group where I take pictures of the tickets and send them for a nominal price to those who want to play. Once the players have saved their tickets, we start the game. To draw the numbers randomly, I use an app, and as soon as the number appears on my screen, I write it on the group. Anyone who manages to scratch the numbers in one row or crack a full house first, is asked to upload the picture. The prize money is transferred to the winner then. ”

Pitampura-based Kriti Singhal, who runs a youth community, is also organising a number of exciting activities for residents of her society. “Besides games, we have also planned some other activities such as virtual satsangs. And weekend curfew is the best time to play treasure hunt virtually! This is arranged in a way that it becomes possible to play within the house, by hunting for items based on the clues we give online. Recently, we also played a Lohri-themed game where the families competed to show who possessed the maximum number of Lohri essentials such as rewari, peanut, dhol, etc,” says Singhal.

Author tweets @anjuri

