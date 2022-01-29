Fun, safety on delhiites’ weekend plan

New Delhi

After a three week-long run, it’s curtains for the weekend curfew in the Capital, at least for now, as per the latest guidelines by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). This has spelled cheer among city dwellers, who say they can finally spend a relaxed weekend outdoors. Here’s what’s on their to-do lists for this weekend sans curfew!

Dining out ranks high, as eateries are also open again, with 50% occupancy. “Sabse pehle main koi fancy si jagah par jaakar khaaunga,” says Delhi-based Nishchay Verma. “It’s been so long... ab toh bahar ki daal bhi shahi paneer lagegi,” quips Verma.

And then there’s Priyanshi Goyal, final-year student at Delhi University, who called up her friends to plan a meet-up as soon as the news of relaxation in curbs broke. “I’m meeting my friends at shopping malls in Saket. We’ll have a nice shopping sesh and luncheon, all very safely. Poore din ghoom kar ghar aayenge, but not without our usual gol gappe or ice cream stopover. We missed these things so much,” she says.

Some who have exhausted their recommendation list for OTT are eager to head to cinema halls. Sapna Sharma Bhagwat, a Rohini-based homemaker, says, “I am tired of watching stuff on OTT. I just keep hopping from one platform to another, just to keep myself and my family entertained on weekends. Thankfully, cinema theatres have opened with 50% occupancy, so we have planned a movie outing!”

Also on relieved Delhiites’ weekend to-do list is escaping from an overdose of family time. Suryanshu Bepari, a DU student, shares, “The entire week is spent in online classes and assignments. Weekends pe hi time hota tha to catch up with friends and spend time away from parents ke instructions. Now, I’ll be able to go out again. But, masking up and following other safety protocols are still crucial, to balance fun and safety.”

Gaurav Verma, a professor at Lakshmibai College, DU, is also glad to get a breather after hectic weekdays. His weekend plans? Meeting his animal friends and heading to book stores. He shares, “The first thing I want to do, now that the weekend curfew has been lifted, is to feed the cows, rabbits, ducks nearby... I am worried they might forget me! And I’d love to go back to reading and browsing at book shops, which feels so much livelier an experience than ordering online to read at home.”

Author tweets @siddhijainn

