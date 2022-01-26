Gang targets people in Delhi buses; one arrested

A 31-year-old man, who robbed people at knifepoint in crowded RTV buses, has been caught in Dwarka. Police said he worked with five accomplices, who are yet to be caught.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that around 9.30am on January 21, they received information about an armed robbery that took place on an RTV bus in Dabri by at least five men.

The complainant called the police from Dwarka around 3pm. Dabri police registered an FIR and formed a team to crack the case.

The police team analysed footage from over 100 CCTV cameras in which 4-5 men were seen deboarding the RTV bus and fleeing the spot in two e-rickshaws.

The team questioned the drivers of over 100 e-rickshaws and identified one of the suspects as Mohommad Kasim. The team then surveilled the suspect and conducted several raids.

On Monday, the police arrested Kasim (31) from the Jeewan Park area in Dabri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shankar Choudhary, DCP (Dwarka), said during interrogation, Kasim revealed that he met his associates During Sonu, Honey, Akash, Yeda, and Kake in 2013. By 2016, Kasim had become a history-sheeter at the Bindapur police station.

“He and Sonu, Honey, Akash, Yeda, and Kake then started robbing people in RTV buses in Uttam Nagar on the Dabri to Dwarka route,” said the DCP.

In 2021, he was caught with a sharp-edged weapon in Janakpuri and was bailed out on December 25 last year. On January 21, the men boarded an RTV bus and noticed one passenger with a laptop bag. They approached him and assaulted him at knifepoint. Kasim snatched his laptop bag, which contained his mobile phone and some cash, after which the men quickly deboarded the bus at Sitapuri red light and fled, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that they are searching for the other suspects.