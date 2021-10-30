Gang that conned online fraud victims held in Delhi

Delhi Police caught a gang that duped victims of online financial fraud by floating a fake online redressal system and posing as cyber fraud officers. Police said on Friday that they arrested 12 persons from Delhi and Noida, who created webpages with similar nomenclature as of the government complaint redressal system and took money from online fraud victims by claiming to register their complaints.

KPS Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police(cyber cell), said that the gang conned over 3,000 victims of online fraud. Police found the arrests conned the victims of atleast ₹1.74 crore in the last year.

“They were conning individuals who tried to lodge complaints regarding online cheating. They charged the victims processing fees and subsequently stopped responding by blocking them. Around 3,000 victims were cheated by the syndicate. We recovered seven laptops, 25 mobile phones, one Ertiga car and ₹52,500 in cash from them. The gang created various websites similar to government portals and employed search engine optimisation to attract people who tried to lodge complaints of online fraud,” DCP Malhotra said.

Explaining how they caught the gang, DCP Malhotra said that the police were alerted by a man who fell prey to one such fake website.

“The complainant alleged that while he was trying to complain about an incident of cheating, he came across one website i.e www.jansurkashakendara.in claiming to be a crime reporting portal. He called on the mobile phone number provided on the website, and the person on the other end of the line informed him that they are authorised persons working with the government. They said they would lodge his complaint/FIR and charged him ₹2,850. Once they received his payment, they blocked his number,” the officer added.

Police said that when they started probing the case, they found similar complaints with the government’s National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. They also found an FIR registered in Karnataka. Police then analysed bank accounts and payment gateways through which the suspects received the money after which the police zeroed in on the 12 suspects.

