Gang that supplied bullets to criminals busted; two MBA grads among six arrested

After a four-day operation, the Delhi Police arrested six men-- two of them MBA graduates -- and busted a gang that allegedly used to supply ammunitions to criminal gangs in Delhi and neighbouring states. Several bags containing about 4,500 live cartridges of different calibre were also recovered from the men.

Police said of the arrested men, Deepanshu Mishra, 35, an MBA graduate in marketing, owned a gun house in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh while the second MBA graduate, Amit Rao, 33, ran a gun house in Ambala, Haryana.The cartridges were allegedly bought for ₹80 per piece from various manufacturers and were sold to criminal gangs for as much as ₹200-250 per bullet.

Police identified the other arrested men as Ramesh Kumar, 46, who used to work for Rao; Ikram, 40, and his brother Akram, 42, both hailing from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and working as gun repair men in Panipat, Haryana; and Manoj Kumar Chauhan, 39, a security guard who used to deliver the ammunitions consignments for the gang.

Police have also recovered two cars from the six men, which were allegedly used to make deliveries.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said the first two arrests were made on February 14 from north Delhi’s Burari, after information was received that two suspects carrying illegal ammunitions were coming to the area. “Around 3.30pm, our team spotted Ramesh Kumar in a Hyundai i20 car and just five minutes later, Deepanshu Mishra also arrived there in a red Tata Manza car. Ramesh was spotted handing over a bag to Mishra. The police team searched the vehicles and both men were arrested. About 4,000 cartridges were recovered from the duo,” Yadav said.

During further investigation, police came to know that there was an organised cartel behind the supply of bullets. “In order to arrest the other members of the gang, teams were sent to Jaipur in Rajasthan and the main supplier, Amit Rao, was arrested on Tuesday. Based on Rao’s interrogation and that of the other two arrested men, further searches were conducted in Haryana and brothers Ikram and Akram were arrested. Later, following another search, Manoj Kumar Chauhan was arrested,” the DCP said.

Yadav said, the arrested men disclosed that they used to receive the cartridges from Ramesh Kumar and they would further supply them to various criminals in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“The gun house owners bought cartridges from local manufacturers at a rate of ₹80 per bullet. Without making proper entries in their books, the owners further sold these bullets to criminal gangs through other members of the gang for as much as ₹200-250 per bullet. The profits were shared by all,” a second police officer said.