Gangster Kuldeep Fajja who escaped from GTB hospital gunned down by Delhi Police

Dreaded gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, who fled away from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital on March 25, died after an exchange of fire with the police early on Sunday morning, news agency ANI reported. Maan was wanted in more than 70 cases of murder; he was on the police's 'most wanted' list of criminals.

According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Hindustan, the police got information that Maan is hiding in a flat in Rohini's Sector 14 for the past two days. When a police team reached the site, a exchange of fire began in which Maan was seriously injured.

The police took him to Ambedkar hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Maan escaped from the GTB hospital on March 25 after a gunfight between the police and those who had come to aid the escape of the notorious criminal.

The fierce gunfight left one alleged criminal dead, two injured and triggered chaos with patients and their relatives running for cover. The police said that the assailants threw chilli powder on the faces of the cops who were involved in the shoot-out.

Maan was taken to the GTB hospital after doctors at Mandoli Jail referred him to the surgery OPD for treatment of a stomach-related ailment.

The shoot-out took place around 12.30pm when a four-member team of the third battalion of the Delhi Police reached the hospital, police said.

Maan was a close confidant of jailed gangster Jitender alias Gogi. The members of the gang were involved in extortion, collecting ransom and protection money and committing car-jacking among others. Kuldeep had been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in March 2020 from Gurugram.

Fajja carried a reward of ₹2 lakh on his arrest.