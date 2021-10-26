Ghazipur mandi #flowerpower: Diwali achchi ban rahi hai iss saal, say sellers

New Delhi

Rose, lily, mogra, marigold, orchid, chrysanthemum, carnation, glide or tuberose (rajnigandha) — you name it, and Delhi’s Ghazipur flower market has it! Known for its extraordinary variety of flowers, this wholesale market on the Capital’s outskirts usually gets fresh flower supply from almost every possible location within India and even abroad. But that changed a bit since Covid-19 hit the Capital. Today, flower isn’t coming in as much variety and not from everywhere, but still there’s lots to stock, in the market that’s operational on all days of the week.

“Diwali ke time par khoob zyada bikri ho rahi hai. Diwali achi ban rahi hai. Idhar koi zyada response nahi hai mahamari ka. Aur yahan sabko teeka (Covid-19 vaccine) lag chuka hai,” says Dilip Kumar, a worker in one of the shops in the market, which supports over 400 licensed vendors — who make everything from wedding jaimalas (garlands) to bouquets.

Eagerly waiting for the wedding season that begins from mid-November, and getting ready for the Diwali rush in the near future, Teg Singh Chaudhary, president, Ghazipur Flower Trade Center, informs, “Market is Covid compliant... The real rush starts as we get closer to Diwali and the wedding season. The prices depend on demand, and will increase a lot during the weddings. Flowers like orchids get imported, and we have to pay thrice the flight fare for them now (as compared to pre-Covid times). And local flowers like gerbera, carnation, rose, lily, glide, and genda (marigold) will see a price hike of 30-50%. So if the glide flower is being sold for ₹50 per bundle now, it can go up to ₹100 during peak demand.”

Fresh roses are available in this wholesale market retail for ₹50/medium-sized bunch. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Enter the market and the sight of ready bouquets and flower arrangements welcome the visitors, alongside a row of stalls selling garlands in flowers of all possible colours. Venture deeper into the mandi, and flower quantities get bulkier and deals, sweeter. “Karwa chauth se tezi aani shuru hui hai. Aur shaadi season mein saare type ke phool bikte hain, as they get used in the decorations,” says Liyaqat Ali, a vendor in the heart of the market. Rakesh Yadav, another vendors, adds, “Abhi bikri badh jayegi Diwali ke paas. Weddings will start from November 15 so mehenga rahega sab. Jaise purple daisy selling for ₹100 a bundle will be retailed for ₹200 in two-three weeks.”

And Pintu, another flower seller in the mandi, also highlights the issue of low supply as he sprinkles water to freshen up his stock of flowers. “Imported flowers like tulip, orchid and portia, have been coming in neither required quantities, nor at desired cost prices.”

Ruing how intimate wedding celebrations due to Covid-19 has reduced business opportunities for the florists, Vijay Pratap, a flower seller in the market, says, “Why would anyone decorate extensively when just 50 guests are allowed? Aaj ki shaadi 2019 ke sagai function se bhi chhoti hai. Of course it means there’s much less space for our flowers. Par iss saal market mein paisa lauta hai kyunki ab jo log ruke huye the badi shaadi karne ke liye, uske liye phoolon ki demand aa rahi hai.”

From event managers to small-scale vendors, buyers for all purposes line up here for fresh and fragrant flowers such as marigold that is sold loose as well as in strings. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Many like Pratap have kept their hands folded in prayers for the return of the Big Fat Indian Wedding, this season. And away from these worries can be spotted some older women and young girls plucking petals out of flowers such as roses and pink oleander (kaner), which are used to stitch together garlands for weddings and other occasions. Sonam, one of the young girls, sits plucking petals with other women folk who are on duty here everyday from 4am to 11am. She explains, “Phoolon ki pattiyon se mala banti hain. These are also for weddings, flower showers, and even shraddhanjali to those who have died.”

The women at the market begin weaving jaimalas from as early as 4am. Jaimalas start from ₹350/pair and go upto ₹10,000/pair. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

But the buyers aren’t complaining. Reena Roy, a retail florist with her 40-year-old shop in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar reveals she’s only buying 8-10 bundles for now, but may buy more when closer to Diwali. “Abhi response kum hai. Covid ne grahak kaat diya hai humara. But even for retail, we are seeing some pick-up with festivities and weddings approaching. People have begun to make bookings for various functions.”

