Gig workers stage nationwide protest over unsafe working conditions, penalties

Thousands of gig workers staged a nationwide strike on Monday to protest alleged unsafe working conditions, arbitrary penalties, and a lack of labour protections. Several workers HT spoke to described a deterioration in working conditions after new rules were imposed last year. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU), which organised the protest, said approximately 35,000 workers across India did not log into the app, with about 8,000 participating in Delhi. To be sure, the strike involved workers from multiple companies, but consisted mainly of workers from home services platform Urban Company, according to the union.

“One of the reasons we conducted the strike was to make people understand that gig workers do not only do the work of delivering food, but also have occupations such as carpenters, beauticians, and plumbers,” said GIPSU national coordinator Nirmal Gorana.

Union representatives cited safety as a primary concern and said the strike was to draw attention to the issues faced by female gig workers. “There have been many cases of women getting harassed, abused, and even physically hit, but the company does not interfere,” said GIPSWU national president Seema Singh. Workers also protested the practice by Urban Company, a platform for home services, of blocking their IDs “without proper investigation” of client complaints.

A communications official working for Urban Company denied the allegations, and stated that there was no impact on its services due to the strike.

Several workers HT spoke to described a deterioration in working conditions after new rules were imposed last year. These included reduced travel time between appointments and mandatory online availability from 9am to 8pm, among others.

A beautician, with seven years on the platform, shared the account of being falsely accused of theft by a client. “Even if a client misbehaves, which happens often, they tell us to not do anything and simply leave, there is no resolution. Last year, a client whose house I had gone to four months ago, complained that I had robbed him. The company accepted the complaint without allowing me to defend myself, and blocked my ID for around 20 days,” said the 35-year-old, requesting anonymity.

She also linked the rigid schedule to personal tragedy, stating she could not stay home with her 14-year-old daughter who later died by suicide after being blackmailed. “She asked me to stay at home and talk to her, but I had to go to work,” she said.

Gunjan Chaudary (37), alleged that when she rejoined work after giving birth, she could not accept pedicure orders due to the kit being too heavy. “Despite going to the company headquarters in Gurugram and being assured that I would not get pedicure assignments, I received only those, which I could not accept, and my ID was then permanently blocked.”

Others detailed financial costs were forced upon them. Asha Devi (33), a beautician with the company for four years, alleged they are forced to buy products from the company, and were not reimbursed for it. “If the products have some fault, the company (Urban Company) blames it on us. Whenever we get our payment, they always deduct between ₹500- ₹1000,” she said.

The union’s demands include the establishment of an internal complaints committee, menstrual leave, the right to respond to customer complaints, and an end to arbitrary ID blocking by companies employing gig workers. Further protests are planned, including a rally at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on February 3.