Goa notice to Maha govt over Virdi dam work

Goa has asked Maharashtra to immediately stop building the Virdi dam on a tributary of the Valvanti river, work on which was halted in 2015 by the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal, which had said the dam could only be constructed after obtaining environmental and other statutory clearances.

“We have issued notice to the Maharashtra government over the work they have started and asked them to immediately stop the work,” Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have issued notice to the Maharashtra government over the work they have started and asked them to immediately stop the work,” Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. “I have also asked to inquire into the permissions they have, if any.”

There are concerns in Goa that the dam will obstruct flow of water into the Valvanti river in Goa that feeds at least two water treatment and supply plants in the state.

Work on the dam has started in full swing, according to environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar, Goa’s expert witness before the tribunal who visited the site over the weekend. “The consequences of this dam will be felt in Sanquelim, Bardez and Bicholim because the Sanquelim and Podocem water treatment plants rely on water from the Valvanti River for their raw supply,” Kerkar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra, which is party to the tri-state dispute that was adjudicated before the tribunal, was granted 1.33 thousand million cubic metres of water only for in-basin use, while the state’s demand to divert water from the Virdi dam to the Tillari water project was rejected. The tribunal delivered its verdict in July 2018.

Work on the dam began in 2006 but was halted in 2015 following a tribunal order.

“If you see the way they are constructing the dam, it appears that they have larger plans and wish to make it part of the Tillari irrigation project,” Kerkar alleged.

The Maharashtra water resources department in a clarification said that they are ready to deliberate upon the concerns raised by the authorities in Goa before proceeding with the project work. It also stated that they do not require environmental clearance before taking up the project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As far as the grievances raised by the Goa government are concerned, the officers from Maharashtra will have deliberations with them. After taking them into confidence, the Maharashtra government will proceed with project work,” read the clarification.

It also stated that the water is allotted to them by Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.

Goa has said Maharashtra lacks the necessary environmental and forest clearances required for a project of this scale. “They were asked before the tribunal whether they had the necessary clearances in place,” Kerkar said. “At the time, Maharashtra’s chief secretary said they were in the process of applying for the permissions.”

The Maharashtra environment department opined that the project does not require pre-approval of environment clearance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union environment ministry is yet to grant environmental and forest clearances to Maharashtra, he claimed.

As reports of the work spread across Goa, opposition leaders questioned the government’s inaction on the issue.

“Now Fourth Engine gets activated in Maharashtra with reports of commencement of Virdi Dam Work. Lethargic & Compromised attitude of @BJP4Goa Government has resulted in Murder of our Lifeline Mother Mhadei,” leader of the opposition Yuri Alemao tweeted.

“After #Karnataka, it is now #Maharashtra’s turn. The construction works of Virdi dam at #Dodamarg clearly points to another criminal betrayal by @DrPramodPSawant and @BJP4Goa!Thanks to them, #Goa’s interests are trampled again and again!” the Goa Forward Party tweeted on its official handle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON