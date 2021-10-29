Gogi murder aftermath: Gangster ‘Bachi’ killed in shootout with cops in Delhi

A man suspected to be a member of slain criminal Jitender Gogi’s gang was shot dead in a shootout with police late on Thursday night. Two police personnel sustained injuries during the gunfight that took place in New Delhi’s Begumpur area.

Although there has been no official confirmation yet from the Delhi Police, HT has learnt that the man who died in the shootout was Deepak alias “Bachi”.

A police officer, requesting not to be named, said “Bachi” was wanted in connection with the murder of a person named Deepak Singh alias “Radhe”.

Pranav Tayal, the deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), confirmed that there was a shootout between the police and a criminal, but he didn’t share any details.

“Radhe”, an alleged member of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, was shot dead by accomplices of gangster Jitender Gogi on October 11 apparently because he was holding a party to celebrate Gogi’s murder.

Police have formally arrested gangsters Rohit Moi - Gogi’s second in command - and Kapil Maan, both of whom were in jail. Two others, Sahil Solanki and Naveen Sharma, have also been arrested.

On September 24, when Delhi gangster Jitender Gogi was produced at a court in New Delhi’s Rohini for a hearing, he was shot 18 times by two gunmen inside the courtroom, and died.

The two gunmen entered the courtroom posing as lawyers, waited for over half an hour for Gogi to show up, and opened fire on him.

Until his arrest in March 2020, Gogi, a resident of Alipur in outer Delhi who had at least 19 criminal cases against him, was No 1 on the list of the Delhi Police’s most wanted men.

Delhi Police and the Capital’s prison administrations are on high alert since Jitender Gogi’s sensational murder. Police suspect that Gogi’s associates may now try to murder gangster Tillu Tajpuriya.

Police teams across the city are on the lookout for members of both the Tillu and Gogi gangs.

It was learnt that on Thursday, acting on a tip-off, a police team from Rohini traced “Bachi” and asked him to surrender. A police officer, who asked not to be named, said “Bachi” fired at the police team, which led to the shootout.