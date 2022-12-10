Got ‘lucrative offers’ for support to AAP for Delhi mayor post: BJP councillor

Monika Pant, Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) councillor, on Saturday alleged that she was approached by a woman, who she identified as Shikha Garg, and made lucrative offers to her in exchange for support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the Delhi mayor election.

"We are going to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) at 4pm to file a complaint," said BJP leader Harish Khurana.

The AAP is yet to respond to the allegation. The AAP got a shot in the arm after two Congress councillors joined it on Friday taking the total number of council to 136. There is no anti-defection law in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The AAP won 134 wards, while the BJP won 104 wards in the recently concluded the Delhi civic election, ending the BJP's 15-year rule over the civic body.

Meanwhile, an AAP functionary said the party will decide on the probables for the mayor's post after the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena gives a date for the house to be convened.

The MCD will be approaching Saxena to seek a date on which the Municipal House can be convened so that the councillors can take the oath, and a mayor can be selected.

In a related development, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the MCD mayor will be from the AAP and the BJP will play the role of a "strong opposition", ending speculation over the saffron party staking a claim on the mayor's post despite losing the civic polls.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

