Govt agencies review pollution control measures at Anand Vihar

ByAaditya Khatwani, New Delhi
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 03:24 am IST

An interdepartmental meeting was held between various government agencies on Thursday, reviewing pollution control measures at Anand Vihar, a major pollution hot spot.

Delhi Police and the MCD are both also conducting regular drives to remove temporary encroachments (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Officials from the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC), Indian Railways, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Delhi Police, transport department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) were present at the meeting. Officials said road reconstruction work near the Anand Vihar AQI station was in its final stage, while the same is still being carried out near the Patparganj industrial area by the DSIIDC.

Officials said 4,380 fines have been issued against illegally parked buses and cars by the transport department, and 1,952 by the traffic police between October 1 and November 11.

Delhi Police and the MCD are both also conducting regular drives to remove temporary encroachments.

Additionally, railway officials said the department is carrying out Champa tree plantation and grass-laying work on vacant land near the railway’s Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), which is expected to be completed within a week.

Officials from the Mother Dairy Plant in Shakarpur said that water sprinkling is being carried out between 6 - 11 am and 4 - 7 pm in Patparganj, and that all the trees in their premises have been cleaned.

The Mayur Vihar traffic police said regular fine drives are conducted against illegally parked vehicles.

News / Cities / Delhi / Govt agencies review pollution control measures at Anand Vihar
AI Summary AI Summary

An interdepartmental meeting focused on pollution control measures at Anand Vihar, attended by multiple government agencies, revealed that road reconstruction near the AQI station is nearly complete. Officials reported issuing thousands of fines for illegal parking and conducting drives to remove encroachments. Background efforts include tree planting and water sprinkling to combat pollution in the area.