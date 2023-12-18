Govt asks Delhi Metro to probe death of woman at Inderlok station

Two days after a 35-year-old woman died of severe brain and chest injuries suffered after her sari got stuck in the door of a Metro coach, pulling her on to the tracks, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said he has written to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) managing director to probe the incident. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation introduced its first set of two 8-coach trains for passenger services on the Red Line (Line-1 i.e. Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda). (PTI Photo)

Reena Devi was at the Red Line platform of the Inderlok Metro station on Thursday when her sari got stuck in the doors of the Metro coach. She was dragged for several metres along the platform and fell onto the tracks, suffering injuries to her chest and head. A single parent of two who sold vegetables for a living, Devi succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung hospital on Saturday.

On Monday, Gahlot said: “I understand from media reports that an inquiry will be conducted by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety. In this regard, it is directed as under: 1. The period within which the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety shall be submitting its inquiry report, be indicated. Any order issued in this regard be sent for my information; 2. A copy of the Inquiry Report of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety, be shared with me.”

The minister also inquired if there was any DMRC policy under which financial help could be provided to her family.

A DMRC official said it will take necessary action, as sought by the minister. “The directions will be complied with.”