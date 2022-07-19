Govt changes distance criteria for EWS admissions from 1km to 3km

New Delhi: Students seeking admission to entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1— in the Capital’s private schools under the reserved economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with special needs (CWSN) categories, will be required to produce original Aadhaar cards during the admission process starting from the 2023-24 academic session. Students will also be able to opt for an institution within a 3km radius of their residence (instead of the earlier 1km) as their first preference, officials from the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Monday.

The DoE said that it was overhauling the online admission mechanism to curb instances of malpractices wherein multiple applications were filed by one applicant or admission was secured in multiple schools by applicants on the basis of altered information. “In the past, the DoE has noticed that multiple applications were being filed by an applicant in order to increase the probabilities of their selection in the computerized draw of lots by manipulating with address/name/any other related personal details. Further, it was also noticed that such applicant got admission in multiple schools because of altered information furnished during online application for admission,” stated the DoE in a circular dated July 12. It added that the Aadhaar card was a must to ensure a fair, transparent, uniform and hassle-free admission process under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

“The entire aim behind mandating the Aadhaar card for admission process is in the interest of the deserving eligible applicants entitled to avail the benefits of Free and Compulsory Education under Section 12 (1) (c) of RTE Act, 2009 and to curb the malpractices adopted by several applicants by filling multiple application to increase their chances unfairly for selection,” said Himanshu Gupta, director, DoE.

He added that the requirement of production of an original Aadhaar card at the time of verification of furnished details did not infringe on the right of the applicant and was aimed at ensuring that deserving candidates availed the admission scheme.

In the circular issued on Monday, Gupta added that while Aadhaar was optional in previous admission cycles, maximum applicants had tendered their Aadhaar information which had aided the government in identifying duplicity in online admission and ensuring the selection of genuine candidates in the computerized draw of lots. He added that information collected through the Aadhaar Card at the time of registration of the application form will be minimal and limited to details contained therein. Personal details such as biometrics will be not stored or shared with any other agency, the DoE said.

In a separate order, the DoE said that students within a 3km radius of their residence would be given first preference during admission instead of the earlier 1km distance criteria. It said the step was aimed at providing a uniform opportunity to parents seeking admission of their children in a private unaided recognised school of their choice in a nearby locality.

Parents, however, disapproved of the Aadhaar mandate.

Ashok Agarwal, national president, All India Parents Association, said that the Right to Education was a fundamental right and any restriction could only be imposed by enacting a valid law. “The government cannot impose changes in contravention of RTE Act through a circular or administrative order. This is unconstitutional and the government is complicating the admission process in this manner. The Supreme Court has also in the past said that admission cannot be denied for want of Aadhaar Card,” said Agarwal.

He welcomed the move to expand the distance radius for admission, however. “This is a good step. More and more children should be able to secure admission,” he said.