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Govt, ICCR sign MoU to promote Delhi’s art, culture

New Delhi: The Delhi government and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the Capital’s art, culture, tourism and academic sectors at the international level, officials said

Published on: Sep 29, 2026, 07:38:30 IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi: The Delhi government and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the Capital’s art, culture, tourism and academic sectors at the international level, officials said.

The agreement seeks to strengthen cultural diplomacy, tourism promotion, international student dialogue and academic exchange (Photo for representation)
The agreement seeks to strengthen cultural diplomacy, tourism promotion, international student dialogue and academic exchange (Photo for representation)

The agreement, signed in the presence of chief minister Rekha Gupta, seeks to strengthen cultural diplomacy, tourism promotion, international student dialogue and academic exchange.

Under the MoU, established and emerging artists from Delhi will get opportunities to participate in ICCR’s Horizon Series and international cultural festivals. The Delhi government will identify artists across disciplines, including performing arts, literature, sculpture, textiles, architecture, culinary arts and handicrafts, and prepare an integrated directory to be shared with ICCR.

The partnership will also facilitate performances by foreign artists at cultural and tourism festivals in Delhi. Foreign dignitaries and scholars visiting under ICCR programmes will be hosted in the city, while joint exhibitions, artist residency camps, workshops and seminars will be organised for artists from India and abroad.

CM Gupta said the partnership would connect Delhi’s art, culture and talent with platforms in India and across the world. She said the government wanted the city’s heritage, art and cultural identity to progress alongside its development.

Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra said the agreement would provide Delhi’s artists opportunities on international platforms and help create a comprehensive database of talent from different disciplines.

A joint committee comprising ICCR and Delhi government officials will prepare an annual activity plan. The MoU will remain in force for five years and can be extended by mutual consent.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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