Govt nod for 17.6cr framework to curb Delhi dust pollution

The Delhi government has sanctioned ₹17.60 crore to develop a scientific framework for paving and greening urban roads to curb road dust, one of the city’s biggest sources of air pollution, officials said.

The project will be carried out by the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), said officials.

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The project will be carried out by the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), said officials, adding that it will create standardised guidelines for road construction and maintenance across the Capital.

According to a Public Works Department (PWD) order, administrative approval has been granted for the release of the entire project cost under a memorandum of agreement signed on June 8, 2026, between the Delhi government, CSIR-CRRI and SPA with the completion stated to be within this year.

Of the sanctioned amount, ₹16.18 crore has been allocated to CSIR-CRRI and ₹1.41 crore to SPA for strengthening, resurfacing and micro-surfacing of arterial roads during the 2026-27 financial year.

Officials said the framework will recommend scientific methods for paving roads and developing green roadside spaces to reduce dust from damaged carriageways, exposed soil, unpaved shoulders and adjoining areas. It will also suggest landscaping measures to improve roadside conditions and support the urban environment.

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{{^usCountry}} PWD minister Parvesh Verma said road dust remains a major contributor to Delhi’s air pollution and requires long-term engineering solutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PWD minister Parvesh Verma said road dust remains a major contributor to Delhi’s air pollution and requires long-term engineering solutions. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our objective is to scientifically redesign the way roads are built and maintained so that dust generation is minimised at the source. The framework being prepared by CSIR-CRRI and SPA will help us adopt uniform standards for paving, roadside greening and maintenance that improve road quality while contributing to cleaner air,” Verma said.

He said the recommendations would help the government build durable roads which are environmentally sustainable and easier to maintain.

The initiative is part of the Delhi government’s broader dust mitigation strategy, which includes mechanised road sweeping, anti-smog guns, water sprinkling at construction sites and stricter monitoring of dust-generating activities.

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The PWD order directs the engineer-in-chief to ensure that the funds are used only for activities approved under the agreement. The department has also been asked to monitor the project’s progress, ensure timely completion of studies, maintain utilisation records and submit technical reports and recommendations before the project is completed.