Govt to question Tata Motors over ‘faulty’ mileage of company’s electric car

The Delhi transport department has issued a showcause notice to automobile giant Tata Motors for deficiencies in delivering promised mileage for its electric vehicle model — Tata Nexon.

This notice has been issued after the state transport department received complaints on this car variant.

“It has been informed that while the model is specified to provide 312 kilometres range on a single charge, the vehicle owned by the said customer has never provided a range of more than 200 kilometres on a single charge. The vehicle owner has further informed that he has duly followed various advice of the dealer but no improvement was noticed, despite best efforts,” read the showcause notice issued by the transport department on February 8.

Tata Motors has now been directed to appear before the deputy commissioner transport on February 15. The transport department, according to the notice, is considering de-listing of the model - Tata Nexon EV - from the eligible e-vehicles for the purpose of subsidies given by the government under Delhi’s Electric Vehicle Policy, 2020.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said under the government’s ongoing “Switch Delhi” campaign the department is also reviewing the efficacy of EVs available in the city’s markets.

The complaint was filed by one Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Dalip Vihar, Najafgarh, multiple times, the first of which was on January 25. He said he bought the vehicle on December 3, 2020, and soon after leaving the showroom at Safdarjung Enclave, the car stalled on the way. The dealer suggested that he update the software and the car restarted, he said.

“On January 9, 2021, a major accident was avoided after the car got stuck in the middle of the road. My family faced a harrowing time in the car. I spent a huge amount of my hard-earned income to buy this vehicle - Tata Nexon XZ+ - which costs over ₹15 lakh. I thought of the environment when I took this zero-emissions vehicle, but i have only faced hardships ever since,” Kumar said in his complaint.

Senior transport department officials said action will be taken in case the allegations are found to be substantiated after the hearing.

“The department is likely to constitute a committee of EV experts to verify the claim of range given by this car model and the issues conveyed by this complainant,” said KK Dahiya, special commissioner (transport).

A Tata Motors spokesperson said the company is in receipt of the notice and that it is taking all possible measures to address the concern.

“The range at single full charge (312 km) for the Nexon EV is basis the certification received from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which is the official body that independently tests all mass produced vehicles under standard/defined test conditions before they can be offered to customers. As with conventional vehicles (with IC engines), the actual range achieved in EVs is dependent on AC usage, individual driving style and the actual conditions in which the vehicle is driven,” the spokesperson said.

“The range achievement is also a function of familiarity with the new technology, and customers report improvements upwards of 10% within 4-6 weeks of familiarity. Since its launch a year ago, the Nexon EV has consistently grown in popularity to become India’s highest-selling electric vehicle with nearly 3000 families enjoying the pleasure of owning and driving it. We receive several positive testimonials from our customers and are encouraged to see them exploring places with Nexon EV and sharing their experiences,” the spokesperson added.