GRAP measures for ‘moderate to poor’ called in ‘with immediate effect’ in Delhi

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday called in the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) -- the emergency action plan for winters, when pollution levels spike in the Capital -- and said that the measures listed under the “moderate to poor” category will kick in with “immediate effect” in Delhi.

In an order on Monday, the CPCB further said that agencies need to “be ready” to implement the measures under the ‘very poor’ category.

Among the measures launched from Monday are stringent action against open garbage burning in landfills and other spaces; enforcement of all pollution control measures in industries and power plants; ensuring that all brick kilns remain closed in Delhi-NCR; regular mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads with high dust; strict vigilance to control any visible pollution; strict enforcement of pollution under control (PUC) norms; strict action against dust pollution in construction sites; deployment of traffic police personnel to ensure smooth movement of traffic, especially in vulnerable stretches; ensuring non-destined trucks do not enter Delhi; and strict enforcement of the Supreme Court ban on firecrackers.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) had in two separate meetings last week recommended the implementation of all Grap measures listed under the ‘poor’ category and some measures under the ‘very poor’ category from October 15. The measures, however, were not called in immediately as the CAQM’s sub-committee was looking at reviewing the measures that need to be in place.

In its order on Monday, the CPCB said the air quality was expected to be in the ‘satisfactory’ category till October 20 and then start deteriorating from October 21, under the impact of northwesterly winds blowing from Punjab and Haryana.

It asked the agencies to be prepared to implement measures listed under the ‘very poor’ category as the pollution levels rise.

