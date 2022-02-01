Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Group of ministers to expedite Covid-19 aid
delhi news

Group of ministers to expedite Covid-19 aid

The Delhi government gives ₹1 crore ex gratia to the next of kin of “Covid warriors” who died after getting infected in the line of duty.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. 
Published on Feb 01, 2022 02:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi cabinet, chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday approved the formation of a dedicated group of ministers (GoM) to examine the files related to Covid-19 compensation of all Delhi government employees, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, healthcare and frontline workers, an official statement said.

The Delhi government gives 1 crore ex gratia to the next of kin of “Covid warriors” who died after getting infected in the line of duty.

“The move is aimed at helping the grieving families of all Covid warriors by expediting the compensation disbursal procedure,” the release said.

Headed by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the GoM will consist of health minister Satyendar Jain and revenue minister Kailash Gahlot.

The GoM will examine every case and send its recommendations to the chief minister. Now, the chief minister himself will clear the Covid-19 compensation to be given to the government employees, the government statement said.

“CM will take charge of dispensing compensation and act as the final authority in case of discrepancies,” the statement said, adding that the families of “Covid warriors will receive compensation in record time”.

RELATED STORIES

The 1 crore ex gratia was announced by the Delhi government in April 2020.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus new delhi
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP