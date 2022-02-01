Group of ministers to expedite Covid-19 aid

The Delhi cabinet, chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday approved the formation of a dedicated group of ministers (GoM) to examine the files related to Covid-19 compensation of all Delhi government employees, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, healthcare and frontline workers, an official statement said.

The Delhi government gives ₹1 crore ex gratia to the next of kin of “Covid warriors” who died after getting infected in the line of duty.

“The move is aimed at helping the grieving families of all Covid warriors by expediting the compensation disbursal procedure,” the release said.

Headed by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the GoM will consist of health minister Satyendar Jain and revenue minister Kailash Gahlot.

The GoM will examine every case and send its recommendations to the chief minister. Now, the chief minister himself will clear the Covid-19 compensation to be given to the government employees, the government statement said.

“CM will take charge of dispensing compensation and act as the final authority in case of discrepancies,” the statement said, adding that the families of “Covid warriors will receive compensation in record time”.

The ₹1 crore ex gratia was announced by the Delhi government in April 2020.