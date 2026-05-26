New Delhi, Members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club on Tuesday expressed relief after the Centre assured the Delhi High Court that no forceful possession of the club premises would be taken on June 5, easing fears among ex-servicemen and staff dependent on the 113-year-old institution.

Gymkhana Club members heave sigh of relief after Centre tells HC no forceful takeover on June 5

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The assurance came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that any eviction proceedings against the club, located in Lutyens' Delhi, would be carried out strictly in accordance with the law and only after due notice to occupants.

Following the submission before Justice Avneesh Jhingan, several club members described the development as a major relief, saying there was widespread anxiety after the Centre's May 22 order directing the club to vacate the premises within days.

Club member Shivam Bhatia said the court proceedings made it clear that there would be no sudden eviction or forcible entry into the premises.

"The solicitor general himself submitted that due process of law has to be followed, and there will be no forceful entry or eviction from the club. Whatever happens now will happen legally and after proper notice," Bhatia said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the club had raised multiple legal issues before the court, including the club's status as a Section 8 company. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the club had raised multiple legal issues before the court, including the club's status as a Section 8 company. {{/usCountry}}

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"It is a 113-year-old institution. There are members above 90 years of age, ex-servicemen and nearly 600 workers dependent on the club for their livelihood. A 13-day notice like this had caused enormous concern among members and staff," he said.

Asked about the June 5 deadline mentioned in the government's notice, Bhatia said, "As of now, no eviction or evacuation is taking place on June 5."

Another member, retired Major Atul Dev, said the members now had time to prepare their legal case properly.

"There was uncertainty and fear among many members that the premises may have to be vacated immediately. Today's proceedings have given everyone some relief and confidence that the matter will now follow the legal process," he said.

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Club member Vikram Bhalla said members were reassured after the Centre clarified its stand before the court.

"We are relieved that there will be no abrupt action and that all stakeholders will get a fair opportunity to present their side before the court," he said.

Another member, Suresh Goyal, said the court proceedings had brought temporary relief, but uncertainty over the club's future remained.

"The immediate concern was that members and staff could face sudden eviction within days. After today's hearing, there is reassurance that no abrupt action will be taken and that the matter will now be decided through proper legal channels," the member said.

During the hearing, the solicitor general submitted that the Centre's notice was aimed at terminating the perpetual lease granted to the club and seeking re-entry into the land.

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The court issued summonses to the Centre and the club management and sought their written responses on the petitions filed by members and staff challenging the eviction notice.

The Centre had earlier asked the club to hand over the 27.3-acre land, saying it was required for strengthening and securing defence infrastructure and other public security purposes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.