H1N1 dominates influenza surge in Delhi: Cases at 2,729 till Aug 27

H1N1 remains the dominant influenza strain circulating in Delhi, with 2,729 cases recorded in the Capital as of August 27, according to the latest surveillance data released by the Delhi health department on Friday.

This year, H1N1 accounted for nearly three-fourths of all influenza infections detected in the city, data shows. (Photo for representation)

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The data showed that Delhi recorded 3,736 cases of Influenza A and Influenza B combined till August 27. The corresponding figure was around 3,000 till August 24, according to government data.

This year, H1N1 accounted for nearly three-fourths of all influenza infections detected in the city, data shows.

Delhi has recorded 3,447 Influenza A cases so far. Besides H1N1, these include 164 cases of H3, 39 cases of H1 and 556 cases of other Influenza A strains.

Influenza B infections have remained comparatively lower, with 237 cases of the Victoria lineage and 11 cases of other Influenza B strains, taking the total to 248 cases.

According to the health department data, 125 new H1N1 cases were reported on August 27. Overall, 149 influenza cases were recorded in Delhi that day, including 141 Influenza A and eight Influenza B infections.

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{{^usCountry}} Across Delhi and among cases referred from outside the Capital, 4,559 influenza cases have been reported this year, of which 3,207 are H1N1 infections, the data showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across Delhi and among cases referred from outside the Capital, 4,559 influenza cases have been reported this year, of which 3,207 are H1N1 infections, the data showed. {{/usCountry}}

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The rise in cases has prompted the Delhi government to strengthen preparedness measures in hospitals.

Earlier this week, health minister Pankaj Singh chaired an interdepartmental review meeting with officials from hospitals, municipal corporations and the health department to assess disease surveillance, testing capacity, availability of medicines and hospital preparedness.

As part of the preparedness measures, Lok Nayak Hospital has operationalised a dedicated influenza isolation facility. Hospital authorities said dedicated beds, including critical care facilities, have been earmarked for patients requiring admission.

Dr Satyajeet Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, said the hospital currently has seven beds in its emergency area reserved for influenza cases, including two ventilators.

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Doctors said most influenza infections remain mild but advised elderly people, pregnant women, young children and those with underlying illnesses to seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or breathing difficulties develop.