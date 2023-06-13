Delhi NEET-UG topper credits hard work for his high score

Hard work and long study sessions — Harshit Bansal credits these two factors as being key to crack the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET-UG). The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the results of the examination which enables aspirants to take admission to undergraduate medical courses, and Harshit scored the highest among aspirants in Delhi, securing an all-India rank of 13.

Harshit Bansal is an alumnus of Pragati Public School in Dwarka’s Sector 13. (HT Photo)

The 18-year-old said his high score of 715 marks was down to the 10-12 hour study sessions each day, either though self-study, or at coaching classes.

“My goal was clear — even before Class 11, I knew I wanted to be a doctor. I would study my school syllabus with one eye on appearing for the NEET-UG and securing a good rank. While I am yet to decide what I want to specialise in, I know that too will become clear in due time,” said Harshit.

An alumnus of Pragati Public School in Dwarka’s Sector 13, Harshit said, “I was spending several hours every day at coaching classes, and as the exam date came nearer, would spend another 5-6 hours studying at home.

Harshit’s father Sanjay Bansal said the family was elated that his son’s hard work paid off. “We didn’t pressure him or ask him to do this (crack NEET-UG). He wanted to become a doctor and was clear from the start. All we did was support him and created an environment at home where he could thrive,” Sanjay Bansal said.