Have a feedback for Delhi metro? Here's how you can share

Do you have a feedback for the Delhi metro, and want to share it? The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be conducting an online survey for feedback from the commuters on various components of metro services and facilities.

The eighth edition of Online Customer Satisfaction Survey - 2022 will be open from Monday till August 28. The survey would contain detailed feedback from the participating commuters on individual topics with a comprehensive questionnaire. It will also seek suggestions for improvements.

To participate in the survey, commuters can visit the DMRC's official website- www.delhimetrorail.com.

The Survey form will be available in both English and Hindi and it includes seven topics on which feedback is sought from the participants.

The survey links for one topic will be available on DMRC’s website for four days, after which, the next topic will be made available for feedback. As the survey includes seven topics it will be concluded over a span of 28 days.

Questionnaire will be based on important aspects of Metro functioning such as:

• Availability & Accessibility

• Facilities offered to customers

• Information

• Quality of services

• Customer Service

• Outside Metro Area

• Security, Safety & Comfort

The purpose for organizing this survey is to find out what passengers think of the services being provided to them. The results of the survey “will be helpful for assessing and making necessary improvements in various components of the Metro facilities and services”, as per the body.

DMRC is a centre-state joint venture that operates the Delhi Metro and is involved in planning and implementation of metro rail, monorail, and high-speed rail projects.





