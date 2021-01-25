HC allows DDA to declare results of e-auction of 3 plots that was stayed for want of parking
The Delhi high court on Monday allowed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to publish the results of the e-auction of three commercial plots at the District Centre in Netaji Subhash Place, after the agency admitted that there was a deficiency of parking, to address which it would construct additional parking space on six plots.
Justice Jayant Nath allowed the DDA to go ahead with the declaration of results of the e-auction while vacating a stay given on February 19, 2020, on a plea by the Netaji Subash Place Traders’ Welfare Association challenging the e-auction of the three plots.
The traders association, in its plea filed through advocate Akhil Mittal, had contended that the occupants and daily visitors to the area were facing problems in the absence of adequate parking space at the District Centre in Netaji Subhash Place. It had said the area was extremely crowded owing to the presence of several small and large corporate offices, banks, hospitals, etc.
The petition also said what little parking space Netaji Subhash Place had was not being managed properly. Despite that, DDA was auctioning plots which may lead to more congestion in the area. It sought that a multilevel parking be constructed to accommodate the high footfall.
On Monday, the court said no purpose would be served by continuing the interim order as the plots have already been auctioned and the process is awaiting confirmation from the court for completion.
On February 19 last year, the court had stayed the release of the e-auction results while asking the DDA to address within six weeks the grievances of the petitioners with respect to parking and congestion.
Nath also recorded the submission of the DDA counsel, senior advocate Rajiv Bansal, who assured the court that the issue of parking would be properly tackled and six plots which will be auctioned within a month to be used for the construction of a multilevel parking facility.
Bansal also added that if for some reason the agency decides to construct the said multilevel parking on its own, an appropriate project would commence within three to four months.
“I bind DDA to the submissions made in court…..,” the judge said in his eight-page order.
The court also noted that there was a deficiency of 858 parking slots. It also noted the submissions made by DDA in an affidavit on December 21, 2020, wherein the agency had noted that there was a shortfall of 392 parking which can be adjusted by converting the existing surface parking to stack parking.
The petitioners had also contended that DDA had illegally changed the development controls and lifted the height restrictions. They had said earlier the area was a service-apartment plus commercial area and now, the entire area has been converted into a commercial space without caring about facilities and infrastructure.
