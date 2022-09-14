Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HC directs Delhi govt to release funds for compensation to rape victims

Published on Sep 14, 2022 11:26 PM IST

The order was passed on Tuesday while hearing the bail pleas of three persons in a case of a minor’s sexual assault, and came after the Delhi Legal Service Authority informed the court that funds for disbursement to rape victims have been exhausted.

26 May 2015, New Delhi: delhi high court . photo:pradeep gaur/mint
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi high court has directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city to release 15.5 crore to the Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA) for disbursing compensation to rape victims.

The order was passed on Tuesday while hearing the bail pleas of three persons in a case of a minor’s sexual assault, and came after the DLSA informed the court that funds for disbursement to rape victims have been exhausted.

Justice Jasmeet Singh was informed about an order passed by a division bench of the high court earlier in September, by which the Delhi government was directed to release part of the victim compensation fund, not less than 25 crore, to DLSA within 10 days from passing of the order.

“On the same line of reasoning, it is directed that the Delhi government shall release a sum of 15.5 crore as being the second instalment to DLSA within 10 days from today in order to meet some of the claims of rape victims. All the counsels representing the party are at liberty to take complete court record in accordance with Delhi high court practice directions,” the court said.

The single judge had earlier observed that special courts dealing with cases of sexual assault on children need not wait for an application by the victim before granting interim compensation, and must initiate action at the earliest.

It had also directed special courts to inform the victims about their right to move an application under Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme when the case comes up for hearing.

