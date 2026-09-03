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HC notice on plea seeking 50% women quota in DU student union polls

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre, Delhi University (DU), and the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding a petition seeking a 50 per cent reservation for female students in students’ union elections

Published on: Sep 3, 2026, 08:04:20 IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre, Delhi University (DU), and the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding a petition seeking a 50 per cent reservation for female students in students’ union elections.

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia listed the matter for further hearing on November 27. (ANI)
A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia listed the matter for further hearing on November 27. (ANI)

Issuing a notice, a bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia listed the matter for further hearing on November 27.

The petition, filed by Shabana Hussain, stated that women students were “disproportionately underrepresented” in the DU Students’ Union (DUSU) and various other college student union elections, despite a student body of over 100,000.

According to the petition, the existing electoral environment was “influenced by money, muscle power, violence, and other irregularities, further discouraging female students from contesting.”

The petition further stated that issues concerning female students, including sexual harassment, hostel curfews, and safety, fail to receive adequate representation when women have a limited presence in student bodies. It added that greater participation of female students at the university and college level is essential for developing future women leaders and strengthening democratic participation.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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