New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre, Delhi University (DU), and the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding a petition seeking a 50 per cent reservation for female students in students’ union elections.

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia listed the matter for further hearing on November 27. (ANI)

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Issuing a notice, a bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia listed the matter for further hearing on November 27.

The petition, filed by Shabana Hussain, stated that women students were “disproportionately underrepresented” in the DU Students’ Union (DUSU) and various other college student union elections, despite a student body of over 100,000.

According to the petition, the existing electoral environment was “influenced by money, muscle power, violence, and other irregularities, further discouraging female students from contesting.”

The petition further stated that issues concerning female students, including sexual harassment, hostel curfews, and safety, fail to receive adequate representation when women have a limited presence in student bodies. It added that greater participation of female students at the university and college level is essential for developing future women leaders and strengthening democratic participation.

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{{^usCountry}} “Although the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations were introduced to reform student elections and curb the influence of money and muscle power, their continued violation has adversely affected the fairness and inclusiveness of the electoral process. The Petitioner submits that political participation is not limited to the right to vote, but includes meaningful representation, participation in decision-making and policy formulation. Therefore, merely permitting women to contest elections without ensuring adequate representation does not result in substantive equality,” the petition stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Although the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations were introduced to reform student elections and curb the influence of money and muscle power, their continued violation has adversely affected the fairness and inclusiveness of the electoral process. The Petitioner submits that political participation is not limited to the right to vote, but includes meaningful representation, participation in decision-making and policy formulation. Therefore, merely permitting women to contest elections without ensuring adequate representation does not result in substantive equality,” the petition stated. {{/usCountry}}