'Irrespective of ideology…': HC to Delhi Police over security lapse at Kejriwal's residence
- The Delhi high court said the 'bandobast' made at the CM's residence and the road leading to it was inadequate and it had failed to prevent some miscreants from reaching the gate of Kejriwal’s house and vandalising the area.
The Delhi high court on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction with the status report filed by Delhi Police regarding the arrangement made for securing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.
The court said the 'bandobast' made at the CM's residence and the road leading to it was inadequate and it had failed to prevent some miscreants from reaching the gate of Kejriwal’s house and vandalising the area and destroying public property.
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla was hearing a petition filed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj seeking an SIT probe into the attack at the CM's residence.
The court said there was a failure on the part of the police force and the department should have ensured that nothing happened. The bench said the commissioner of police should give a report on this. It said the incident at the residence of a constitutional functionary is a very disturbing state of affairs. “It is an important facet of our democracy, irrespective of the ideology,” the court said.
According to a status report submitted by the Delhi Police, four places had been barricaded in the area. The miscreants, according to the status report, were able to breach the four sports and reach the CM's residence.
During the hearing, additional solicitor general (ASG) Sanjay Jain said an investigation was underway and all the accused had been identified by video footage. He added all of them were given a 41A notice to join the investigation.
He said few persons came from outside, while stating there would be no compromise on the investigation. He also said the lapse on the part of the police officers would be probed by a senior IAS-level officer.
The court said, “In our view, the aforesaid lapse is a serious one and should be looked at by the commissioner of police. He should examine first whether bandobast was adequate, the reasons for the failure of the arrangements made and fix the responsibility for the lapse which admittedly has occurred. As we are about to dictate further, additional solicitor general Sanjay Jain said the reviews of the security of the CM's residence is being undertaken and steps are being taken. Let a further status report be filed in terms of this order while also disclosing the aspect of with regard to the review of the security arrangements at the CM's residence and what steps have been taken so that such incidents are prevented.”
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioner, compared the CM's security breach to that of the PM in Punjab and cited the Supreme Court's ruling on the matter. “We're not served with the status report submitted by Delhi Police. Those seen in the video were felicitated by political powers. The Supreme Court had recently passed directions for the PM’s security lapse. But here people broke three-level barricades of the CM's house.”
-
Man mowed down by 16-wheeler truck near Gurugram-Faridabad Road, say police
A man died after allegedly being mowed down by a 16-wheeler truck near Bandhwari village on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road around 5pm on Saturday, said the police on Sunday. Mohan was an employee of State Bank of India, and was posted at Delhi's Bhikaji Cama branch, said the police.
-
A labelling system for junk food
Health star rating only grades the food on the basis of its contents, for an informed choice. In fact star rating can also confuse consumers. While studies conducted in various cities, including Nagpur, Lucknow, Baroda, Chennai and New Delhi, have indicated high consumption of unhealthy fast foods by school going children as well as adolescents, a survey of schoolchildren from 30 government schools in rural Himachal Pradesh during 2014-15 showed a similar addiction to such food in rural areas too. “A study of nutrition related practices in rural community”, published in the International Journal of Contemporary Medical Research in October 2020, also referred to how rural eating habits are changing for the worse. In families with under five children, junk food consumption was as high as 49.3%, the study said.
-
Israel embassy unveils street-art mural in Delhi, honours Indian Jewish actors
The Israeli embassy on Monday unveiled a street-art mural in the heart of New Delhi to mark 30 years of India-Israel friendship and to highlight the contributions of Indian-Jewish actors Nadira, Sulochana and Pramila. The mural is also a tribute to the deep-rooted cultural relations between Israel and India, which established full-fledged diplomatic relations in 1992. Florence Ezekiel, popularly known as Nadira won a Filmfare award for best supporting female actor for her role in Julie.
-
Kalyan woman cheated of ₹71.15 lakh after being promised tender for crematorium maintenance in Navi Mumbai
A 54-year-old woman was cheated of ₹71.15 lakh after she was promised a tender for maintenance of a crematorium in Navi Mumbai in exchange. The complainant, a Kalyan resident who has a water supply business, met the accused in 2017 regarding some business deal and the two kept in touch since then. The accused was identified as resident of Mumbra, 28, Sohel Buhran.
-
4 of a family killed, 8 hurt in van-lorry collision near Tirupati
Four persons of a family were killed and eight others sustained injuries when a mini-van which they were travelling in collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district around midnight on Sunday, officials said. The accident happened near the temple town of Srikalahasti. The deceased were identified as Arjunaiah (45), his wife Narasamma (40), Maremma (43) and Dharani (10).
