HC tells Delhi govt to pay compensation to family of two who died in sewer

The Delhi high court on Friday asked the state government to file an affidavit on the payment of compensation to the family of two people who died inside a sewer at outer Delhi’s Mundka.

A sweeper and a security guard had died in the Mundka sewer on September 9 after they inhaled toxic gases. The incident occurred when the sweeper had gone down to clean the sewer and fainted. A security guard who rushed to his rescue also fell unconscious, and both died.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by the court on its own, based on a news report of the incident, the high court on October 6 directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to pay ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased as compensation, in line with the Supreme Court’s decision, and consider granting compassionate appointment.

But the DDA had claimed it is not responsible for such payment and that it is the duty of the state government.

On Friday, the Delhi government counsel told a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad that the compensation disbursed by them was under a different scheme and the DDA, under whose jurisdiction the incident happened, have yet not given the money, and that there should be “no confusion” on account of the compensation paid by the state.

Noting this, the court asked the government to clarify if the compensation was pursuant to the Supreme Court’s judgment on payment of compensation to victims of manual scavenging or under a separate scheme.

“GNCTD (Government of NCT of Delhi) prays for time to file an affidavit in order to clarify whether the ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh is on account of the judgement by the Supreme Court or not. He shall also clarify if the amount is paid to each and every employee on account of accidental death or only to scavengers in light of the Supreme Court judgment. You file within one week,” said the bench. “We will bring the case to a logical conclusion. We are not that helpless,” added the bench.

The matter will be heard next on December 15.