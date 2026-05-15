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Health department receives audit report flagging financial irregularities in Delhi Medical Council

Health department receives audit report flagging financial irregularities in Delhi Medical Council

Published on: May 15, 2026 07:51 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government's Health and Family Welfare Department has received a special audit report that flagged alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the Delhi Medical Council between 2019 and 2025, according to an official statement.

Health department receives audit report flagging financial irregularities in Delhi Medical Council

The report, prepared by the Directorate of Audit, examined alleged violations of the DMC Act, DMC Rules and General Financial Rules, and looked into financial irregularities and recovery of alleged unlawful monetary benefits, the statement said.

The audit examined records of meetings of different DMC committees, along with personal files, service records and expenditure details, it said.

"The audit pointed to alleged irregularities in extension of service beyond the retirement age, spending without required approvals, lapses in following financial rules, irregular payments and poor maintenance of official records," the statement said.

The report said the retirement age of the then registrar was increased from 60 years to 65 years allegedly in violation of orders issued by the Centre and the Delhi government from time to time.

The audit also recommended recovery of around 13 lakh related to the mandatory three-month notice period required before resignation under provisions of the DMC Act and Rules, it said.

The health department is examining the findings and recommendations of the report and appropriate action will be taken after scrutiny, the statement said.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government has a "zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, financial mismanagement and procedural violations in public institutions".

"Any irregularity affecting public resources or institutional integrity will be dealt with strictly in accordance with law and established procedures," he said, according to the statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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