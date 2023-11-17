Health dept sends showcause notice to fake GK-1 hospital in Delhi

The Delhi government’s health department on Friday issued a showcause notice to south Delhi’s Agarwal Medical Centre for its closure and cancellation of registration after at least nine persons allegedly died due to medical negligence in the facility, health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A showcause notice has been sent to the Agarwal Medical Centre today by the health department for the cancellation of its registration and closing down of the centre,” Bharadwaj said in a statement on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Delhi police arrested four employees of the Agarwal Medical Centre located in Greater Kailash. Those arrested were its proprietor Dr Neeraj, his wife Pooja, who claimed to be a doctor but did not hold a medical degree, Mahender Singh, a lab technician who also posed as a doctor, and Dr Jaspreet Singh, an MBBS, who worked in Sarvodaya Hospital and allegedly prepared fake surgery notes, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

In the showcause notice issued on Friday, the state health department said that the centre was given 30 days’ time since the notice was issued to it to justify as to why the registration of the facility should not be cancelled, failing which requisite action will be taken.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You may appear in person or through a representative as per the provision under Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953 to avail this opportunity of showing cause why cancellation order should not be made. The grounds for refusal / cancellation are mentioned,” the notice issued by the department read.

According to police, between 2016 and 2023, around nine people lost their lives to medical negligence at the centre while being treated by unqualified doctors and support staff. Some of these complaints were also made to the Delhi Medical Council, but action was only limited to temporary suspensions of licences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON