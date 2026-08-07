Heavy rain cools Delhi, triggers waterlogging across the Capital

Widespread rain in Delhi on Thursday brought about a sharp drop in daytime temperatures, narrowing the gap between the day’s maximum and minimum temperatures to just 2°C and triggering waterlogging at several locations across the capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that wet conditions will persist over the next three days, with a yellow alert in place for Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photos)

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that wet conditions will persist over the next three days, with a yellow alert in place for Friday, when moderate to heavy rain is likely. Light rain is expected over the weekend.

The city’s maximum temperature settled at 27.6°C, 6.6°C below Wednesday’s 32.6°C and well below the normal maximum of 34.2°C for early August. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6°C, leaving a difference of only 2°C between the day’s minimum and maximum.

Heavy showers began early on Thursday, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for the day. Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, Lodi Road recorded the highest rainfall at 60.4mm, followed by Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, at 56mm and Delhi Ridge at 54.4mm. According to the IMD, rainfall between 15.6mm and 64.4mm is classified as moderate rainfall.

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{{^usCountry}} Meteorologists attributed the fresh spell of rain to the monsoon trough shifting towards northern India after remaining over central and western parts of the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meteorologists attributed the fresh spell of rain to the monsoon trough shifting towards northern India after remaining over central and western parts of the country. {{/usCountry}}

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“The monsoon trough has moved back closer to the Himalayan foothills, leading to an increase in rainfall activity across Delhi-NCR. Similar scattered rainfall is likely over the next few days, with some pockets receiving heavy showers while others may see light rain or remain dry,” said Ashwary Tiwari, founder of IndiaMetSky Weather.

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The rain led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. The public works department (PWD) received around 15 complaints during the day from areas, including Press Enclave Marg, Defence Colony, Kanjhawala and Palla. Waterlogging was also reported from parts of Karkardooma, Saraswati Vihar in Pitampura, and several stretches in Dwarka managed by the Delhi Development Authority.

Officials said water accumulated on MB Road near Sainik Farm, near Saket Metro station, in parts of Najafgarh, on Rohtak Road, Press Enclave Road, and on both carriageways of Anuvrat Marg near Qutub Minar Metro station, leading to traffic congestion.

Internal roads under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, including those in Badarpur, Sadar Bazar, Paschim Vihar Market, Shani Bazar Road in Uttam Nagar and Hari Nagar, also witnessed waterlogging.

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“We had deployed teams across vulnerable locations before the rain began. Pumps and field staff were activated wherever water accumulated. Complaints received through the control room were attended to on priority. Monitoring of waterlogging-prone stretches is continuing as more rainfall is forecast over the next few days, though most flood-prone spots remained relatively dry through the day,” a PWD official said.

Despite waterlogging at several locations, traffic remained relatively light, with only a few snarls reported during the day.