Heavy rain lashes Delhi, waterlogging in parts of Capital ahead of rush hour

Heavy rain lashed Delhi early on Friday and caused water-logging in parts of the Capital ahead of the rush hour even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said occasional spells of intense rainfall were expected.

(ANI)

“Delhi-NCR [National Capital Region] is most likely to experience gusty wind of speed 50-70 kmph and moderate rain with few occasional intense spells due to approaching clouds from northwest Uttar Pradesh...gusty wind and rain spell will decrease gradually,” said IMD.

IMD said that light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity and gusty winds were expected in Delhi and parts of NCR such as Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh. It asked people to stay indoors or take shelter in safe areas.

IMD said the maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to stay around 36°C and 26°C. August ended with a rain deficit. The absence of substantial rainfall in the second half of the month led to largely above-normal temperatures in the Capital.

The south-west monsoon was likely to be active over central and eastern India with widespread rainfall expected until September 21.

August was the driest and warmest for the entire country since record-keeping began in 1901. Rainfall in August over central and peninsular India was also the lowest since 1901, making it one of the worst months of monsoon deficiency in history.

There was a 10% deficiency in rainfall in the country since June 1 by the end of August. Rainfall in September was likely to be normal, ranging between 91% to 109% of the long-period average.

Normal to above normal rainfall was likely in parts of northeastern India, adjoining eastern India, Himalayan foothills, and some areas of east-central and south peninsular India. Below-normal rainfall is likely over most areas of the remaining parts of the country.

El Niño, which often leads to weak south-west monsoon conditions, was prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and sea surface temperatures were above average. It is likely to continue up to the first quarter of 2024.