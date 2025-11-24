Search
Heavy vehicles still plying on Sonia Vihar road despite ban, NGT told

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 04:16 am IST

Heavy vehicles continue to ply on Pushta Road in Sonia Vihar to access ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants despite signages prohibiting their movement on the floodplain stretch, the Irrigation and Flood Control department told the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In April last year, the NGT had disposed the plea, asking DPCC to look into the allegations. (HT Archive)

The department added that they have reached out to the area sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) seeking action against the RMC plants allegedly operating in violation of the restrictions.

I&FC department said while legality of the RMC plants can only be checked by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), an inspection by an I&FC department official on August 23 revealed that multiple heavy vehicles and trucks were found using the LM Bund Sonia Vihar Pushta Road. “This, despite warning boards by the department at several spots on the said stretch banning heavy vehicles on the said road,” the report, dated November 20, mentioned.

An official added this restriction is primarily due to the proximity to Yamuna floodplains, while also acting as a polluting activity to the residential area.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by a resident of Sabhapur extension last April, alleging heavy vehicles and transit mixtures (TM) run by RMC plants plying in the area, despite signages barring their entry on the Pushta Road. The plea had said this was also in proximity to a residential area and a source of pollution.

In its reply, the I&FC department said several trucks and heavy vehicles were found using the elevated embankment road, a corridor that is meant to remain free of such movement due to its proximity to the river. Officials said the road carries explicit boards restricting the entry of heavy vehicles, but operators of RMC plants located in the vicinity continue to push trucks through the stretch to transport material.

In April last year, the NGT had disposed the plea, asking DPCC to look into the allegations. An execution application has now been filed again, stating no corrective action has been taken since last April by agencies.

In response, the I&FC said that action has been initiated on their end following the inspection in August. “Thereafter, the department wrote a letter on August 27 to the SDM concerned with a copy to the district magistrate, attaching a report of the junior engineer of the I&FC department who visited the area and asking them to take necessary action against RMC plant owners,” the I&FC report read.

Heavy vehicles continue to use Pushta Road in Sonia Vihar to access ready-mix concrete plants, despite prohibitions, according to the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Complaints from residents about pollution and violation of restrictions prompted inspections revealing ongoing illegal activity, leading to calls for action against the RMC plants.