New Delhi, The Delhi Police busted an interstate heroin supply-cum-manufacturing network and arrested four people, recovering over 7 kilograms of the contraband, including over 6 kilograms of freshly manufactured heroin, from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Heroin worth ₹50 crore seized, four arrested in interstate drug network: Delhi Police

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The total heroin is estimated to be worth around ₹50 crore in the international market, he said.

According to police, the special staff of Rohini, during a raid on Sunday, recovered over 3 kilograms of material used in manufacturing heroin, including 2.5 kg sodium and 787 grams of acetic anhydride, besides equipment used at an illegal manufacturing facility in Lucknow.

"The investigation began after a team received information about the movement of narcotics in the Begumpur area. On September 16, the team intercepted an SUV in Sector 32 in Begumpur and arrested Laxman Hooda , of Haryana, while he was arriving to deliver heroin," a senior police officer said.

Police recovered 300 grams of heroin and ₹3 lakh cash from the vehicle. A case was registered at Begumpur police station. During investigation, police traced Hooda's source supplier, Anil alias Bhola , a resident of Raghubir Nagar in Delhi. He was arrested from Sonipat on September 17, and 501 grams of heroin was recovered from his SUV.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer said Anil has previously been involved in 12 cases and was earlier arrested in an NDPS case registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station in 2025. After being granted interim bail, he allegedly failed to surrender before the jail authorities and was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by a court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer said Anil has previously been involved in 12 cases and was earlier arrested in an NDPS case registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station in 2025. After being granted interim bail, he allegedly failed to surrender before the jail authorities and was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by a court. {{/usCountry}}

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"Further investigation and technical surveillance led police to an illegal heroin manufacturing facility in Sita Colony Jankipuram in Lucknow. On October 4, a police team raided the facility and arrested Bablu , a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The raid resulted in the recovery of over 6 kg of freshly manufactured heroin," the officer said.

Police also seized 2.504 kg of sodium, 787 grams of acetic anhydride, a tub, gas cylinder, mixer grinder, utensils, polythene, electronic weighing machine, wooden basket and other material allegedly used for manufacturing heroin. Based on information provided by Bablu, police traced Ruksar Ali alias Raju, the main source supplier and owner of the manufacturing facility, to Bareilly. He was arrested after a pursuit spanning around 120 km, police said. Police said Bablu had previously been involved in an NDPS case, while Ruksar Ali had three previous NDPS cases against him.

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Police said the investigation has revealed an interstate network extending from Delhi-NCR to Uttar Pradesh, with the accused involved in sourcing, manufacturing and supplying heroin. Further investigation is underway to identify the complete supply chain, financial links and procurement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.