Home visits, fuller designs: Mehendiwalas have their hands full!

Updated on Oct 12, 2022 04:19 PM IST

While some mehendi artists are flooded with bookings for at-home services, others plan to pull off all-nighters to cater to the rising demand

Mehendi artists in the city are ready to weave magic with intricate, unique designs of mehendi, which forms a key element of celebrations (Photo: HT)
BySanchita Kalra

Karwa Chauth falls on October 13, but festivities have already begun with gusto. Mehendi artists in the city are ready to weave magic with intricate, unique designs of mehendi, which forms a key element of celebrations. While some are flooded with bookings for at-home services, others plan to pull off all-nighters to cater to the rising demand.

“Families now prefer calling us home. It’s also convenient for us, as there’s a fixed price and we don’t have to negotiate like at the stalls,” says Prem Mehandi, a mehendi artist from Janakpuri. He informs that the price for mehendi during such festivals starts from 3,100 and goes up to 11,000 per person, depending on the design requirement and other factors.

Mehendi artist Nadeem, who sits at a stall near Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, plans to stay overnight to meet the demand. He says, “Karwa Chauth ke do din pehle se hi itna rush aa jaata hai. Wind up karne mein 2-3am ho jaata hai. Subah 7am wapis aane se acha hum wahin so jaate hain har saal.”

Mehendiwalas are also getting requests from newlyweds this time for fuller designs for their hands and feet. Mehendi artist Mahender from Rajouri Garden, says: “Jinka Covid-19 restrictions ki wajah se mehendi ka bada function nahin ho paya, unko ab apne shauk poore karne hain.”

While new and intricate designs crop up each year, the demand for traditional ones remains intact. Celebrity mehendi artist Raju Mehandi says, “For Karwa Chauth, designs that are always in trend are that of a woman seeing the moon through a sieve or a man offering a glass of water to his wife. These are classics that never go out of fashion. Some ladies do go for minimal designs, but mostly we get such requests.”

Wednesday, October 12, 2022
