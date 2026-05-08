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Homeopathy, Unani OPD clinics to come up at Delhi hospital to strengthen AYUSH-based wellness

Homeopathy, Unani OPD clinics to come up at Delhi hospital to strengthen AYUSH-based wellness

Published on: May 08, 2026 08:35 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government will open Homeopathy and Unani OPD clinics at the Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan to strengthen integrated AYUSH-based wellness and stress management services in the capital, officials said on Friday.

Homeopathy, Unani OPD clinics to come up at Delhi hospital to strengthen AYUSH-based wellness

The initiative will be implemented through the Directorate of AYUSH, Government of NCT of Delhi, with the objective of providing holistic and accessible healthcare services through multiple AYUSH systems, including Ayurveda, Yoga, Homeopathy and Unani, according to an official statement.

Under the arrangement, doctors and supporting staff for the OPD services will be deployed by the Directorate of AYUSH, which will also bear the operational expenditure for the clinics.

CBPACS, an autonomous institute under the Delhi government's health and family welfare department, will provide the required space and institutional support for the functioning of the services.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government is committed to strengthening affordable and holistic healthcare services for citizens.

"The introduction of Homeopathy and Unani OPD services at CBPACS will further expand access to integrated AYUSH-based treatment and stress management facilities in the national capital," Singh said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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