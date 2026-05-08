New Delhi, The Delhi government will open Homeopathy and Unani OPD clinics at the Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan to strengthen integrated AYUSH-based wellness and stress management services in the capital, officials said on Friday.

Homeopathy, Unani OPD clinics to come up at Delhi hospital to strengthen AYUSH-based wellness

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The initiative will be implemented through the Directorate of AYUSH, Government of NCT of Delhi, with the objective of providing holistic and accessible healthcare services through multiple AYUSH systems, including Ayurveda, Yoga, Homeopathy and Unani, according to an official statement.

Under the arrangement, doctors and supporting staff for the OPD services will be deployed by the Directorate of AYUSH, which will also bear the operational expenditure for the clinics.

CBPACS, an autonomous institute under the Delhi government's health and family welfare department, will provide the required space and institutional support for the functioning of the services.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government is committed to strengthening affordable and holistic healthcare services for citizens.

"The introduction of Homeopathy and Unani OPD services at CBPACS will further expand access to integrated AYUSH-based treatment and stress management facilities in the national capital," Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the OPD services are expected to support stress management and holistic wellness through evidence-based AYUSH interventions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the OPD services are expected to support stress management and holistic wellness through evidence-based AYUSH interventions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Premier research bodies, including the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine, and Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, have been associated with the initiative to help generate evidence regarding the efficacy of these systems in stress management and holistic healthcare, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Premier research bodies, including the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine, and Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, have been associated with the initiative to help generate evidence regarding the efficacy of these systems in stress management and holistic healthcare, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government said the move is aimed at strengthening preventive healthcare services by providing patients access to integrated AYUSH treatment systems under one platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government said the move is aimed at strengthening preventive healthcare services by providing patients access to integrated AYUSH treatment systems under one platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The initiative is being undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as part of efforts to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure and expand access to affordable treatment facilities across different streams of medicine, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative is being undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as part of efforts to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure and expand access to affordable treatment facilities across different streams of medicine, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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